Image copyright Getty Images

A meat company has been fined £3,000 after pleading guilty to breaching labelling regulations.

Meatlocker Ltd, based in Loughermore Road in Ballykelly, County Londonderry, supplies meat products to various supermarkets.

A 10-year-old boy suffered an anaphylactic reaction after the burger, which contained cheese, cross contaminated other food on a barbecue.

He needed allergy, asthma and stomach medication and was ill for days.

The district judge at Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Tuesday said it was a serious matter - that those who provide food have serious burdens placed on them for good reason.

A barrister said the company apologised to all concerned, and said steps had been taken to ensure the situation would never happen again.