Image copyright Photopress Image caption Angela Irwin appeared at Antrim Crown Court

A County Antrim woman has pleaded guilty to preventing the lawful burial of a corpse.

Angela Irwin, 54, whose address was given as Holywell Hospital in Antrim, was arraigned at Antrim Crown Court.

She pleaded guilty to preventing the lawful burial of a corpse between 13 and 22 November 2018.

The charges followed the death of 40-year-old Robin McMaster, whose body was found at Devenagh Court in Ballymena on 22 November 2018.

Irwin also pleaded guilty to a charge of false representation on 21 November 2018 - namely ordering prescription medication from a GP on the pretence that such medication was for the treatment of another.

She denied a charge of forging the transfer of an energy provider agreement on 22 November 2018.

There was no application for bail, and Irwin was remanded in custody.

The case will be mentioned again next week.