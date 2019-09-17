Image copyright Google maps Image caption Blackbourne worked on a number or high-profile projects, including the Obel Tower in Belfast

Almost 90 staff have been made redundant at Antrim-based contractor Blackbourne which has ceased trading.

The company works in mechanical and electrical engineering and contract maintenance.

It was set up in 1958 by Cedric Blackbourne and employed 86 people.

In its latest accounts the company said its financial performance was below expectations as a result of losses in respect of three major construction contractors.

Last year it reported a £3.9m loss on turnover of almost £25m.

It worked on a number of high-profile contracts including the Obel Tower in Belfast, the Critical Care Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital and Queen's University Maths Library.

Baker Tilly Mooney Moore is managing the insolvency process.

A spokesperson said: "Baker Tilly Mooney Moore has been engaged to assist Blackbourne Limited with the proposal of a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).

"The company has now ceased trading.

"We continue to work with the relevant stakeholders throughout this process."