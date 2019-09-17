Image copyright Family Image caption Natasha Carruthers was a mother of one from Letterbreen in County Fermanagh

A man accused of causing the death of Natasha Carruthers by dangerous driving has taken the stand.

The trial at Dungannon Crown Court was suspended when Nathan Phair, who described Ms Carruthers as his girlfriend, wept and requested a break.

The prosecution later asked if the tears were for Ms Carruthers or himself.

Mr Phair, 23, of Castlebalfour Park in Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh, denies causing her death in October 2017.

He said he bore "no responsibility for her death".

While Mr Phair has accepted having no licence or insurance, he denies causing Ms Carruthers' death and grievous injury to a second passenger Sarah Gault, following a high-speed chase, allegedly after a failed drug deal.

Iron bar

Ms Carruthers, 23, was a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa being driven Mr Phair.

They were being pursued by co-defendant Padraig Toher in a BMW and Ms Carruthers was killed when the Corsa hit a tree.

Toher, 28, of Bawnboy in County Cavan in the Republic of Ireland, has admitted a charge of manslaughter and is not on trial.

Image caption The car driven by Nathan Phair crashed into a tree on the Lisnaskea Road near Derrylin

Recounting the night of the crash, Mr Phair described parking the Corsa in Letterbreen with Ms Carruthers in the front seat and Ms Gault in the rear.

"The BMW pulled in behind me," he said.

"Toher got out and struck the front windscreen with an iron bar. He looked pretty angry. He wasn't happy.

"I took off. I was really just trying to escape. Everybody in the car was panicking."

'Depressed'

Mr Phair told the court he was driving towards Lisnaskea, where he lived and where there was a police station.

"It was uphill and the Corsa is not a powerful car," he told the jury.

"He [Toher] came right up behind me. It looked like he was going to go past me. He tapped me again and it just happened so quick.

"I was into the tree."

Mr Phair told the court at this point he had "no control over the car".

He then described his own multiple injuries and suffering.

"I'd be depressed every now and again," he said. "I think about Natasha every day."

Facebook messages

During cross examination, he was asked if he felt responsible for Ms Carruthers' death.

Mr Phair said: "No, not for her death."

The prosecution then showed Mr Phair a series of Facebook messages sent by him to a friend while he was in hospital.

In the messages, Mr Phair said: "I'll get a serious claim out of this."

The recipient asked: "How did you crash her on that road? I seen the tree."

Mr Phair was then asked to read out his response to the jury: "I'll be out in four weeks and be on DLA".

He then quickly added: "I didn't know Natasha was dead at that time."

When asked if his earlier tears were "for Natasha or yourself?"

He replied: "Natasha."

The trial continues.