The front pages are a mixed bag this morning, with each one plumping for a different lead.

There's a bold claim about a possible outcome of a United Ireland on the front of the News Letter.

"Unification cost would be 'heavy' for north and south," the headline reads.

Two top Dublin economists have warned that there could be a "hit to the standard of living" if Irish unity comes to pass.

John Fitzgerald and Edgar L W Morgenroth from Trinity College Dublin have examined the possible impact as part of a paper about the structure and future of the NI economy.

They claim that pro-unification voters in NI could face a "dramatic fall" in their standard of living if unity involved "ending transfers" from Britain.

Alternatively, if the Republic of Ireland took responsibility for the transfers of finance to NI residents would have to take a "major cut in the standard of living in the order of between five and 10%".

'May have been RUC informer'

The Irish News carries a story about the late paedophile priest, Fr Malachy Finegan.

Fr Finegan, who died in 2002, was accused of sex abuse by 12 people.

It has now been claimed that he "may have been an RUC informer".

Fr Malachy Finegan died in 2002

Lawyer Kevin Winters of KRW Law, the paper says, has raised his concerns in a letter to the Secretary of State Julian Smith.

Mr Winters also asked the secretary of state to establish an inquiry into the allegations of abuse levelled at the priest.

Mr Winters tells the paper that a "central part" of the application to Mr Smith is that Mr Finegan was "some form of protected species when it came to criminal conduct".

The paper adds that his letter comes after the PPS decided not to prosecute eight cases following a police investigation linked to the activities of the former cleric.

The Belfast Telegraph. reports on claims made about Gerry Adams.

Veteran republican, Des Long, told the BBC's Spotlight programme that Mr Adams had been a member of the IRA army council.

Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy has said that Mr Long has been "a bitter opponent of Gerry Adams for 35 years".

However Mr Long tells the paper: "I was involved in republican activity form August 1959.

"I was always told that republicans should be honest. The people I dealt with were straightforward and honourable.

"It now seems that is frowned upon that it is wrong to tell the truth."

Mr Adams, who is a TD for Louth, last denied he was in the IRA when he gave evidence at the Ballymurphy Inquest in May.