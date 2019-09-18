Image copyright Getty/ ugurhan Image caption It is understood the firm had worked in the area previously but this was the first time workers had been intimidated

A scaffolding firm from Carrickfergus has been forced to pull out of work in north Belfast following sectarian intimidation.

Workers from DB Scaffolding left the site in the Ardoyne area immediately after being informed of the threat.

The company posted on Facebook: "Told to pack up and get out by 10am for our own safety... I thought these days were over, apparently not."

Both the DUP and Sinn Féin have condemned the threat.

The work was going on at the Pairc An Ghleanna bar on Ardoyne Avenue, and the threat was issued on Tuesday morning.

'Appalling'

DUP MLA William Humphrey described what happened as "appalling".

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said: "Workers trying to make a living should be free from intimidation and harassment.

"Anyone with information on these criminal gangs should bring that forward immediately to the police."

The police said they did not comment on the security of individuals.

"However, if we receive information that a person's life may be at risk we will inform them accordingly," said a PSNI spokesperson.

"We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk."