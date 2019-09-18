Image copyright QIH Image caption Kevin Lunny is a director and the chief operating officer at Quinn Industrial Holdings

A prominent businessman has been abducted in County Fermanagh before being beaten and left at the side of a road in the Republic of Ireland.

Kevin Lunny, 50, a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings, was driving from work to his home in Kinawley when he was attacked at 18:40 BST on Tuesday.

He was found about 22 miles (35km) away in Cornafean in County Cavan at about 21:00 and was taken to hospital.

Detectives on both sides of the Irish border are investigating the attack.

Quinn Industrial Holdings said Mr Lunny was "badly beaten" and suffered a broken leg and "other very severe but non-life-threatening injuries".

The firm said his car and another vehicle were found on fire near the Lunny family's home after he was attacked.

'Outrageous attack'

Adrian Barden, the chairman of Quinn Industrial Holdings, said the "brutal" incident was the latest in a series of attacks targeting senior staff in the company.

"Kevin Lunney's abduction and assault is an outrageous attack on a hard-working father of six children but also on his 830 colleagues at Quinn Industrial Holdings and the wider community in the Cavan-Fermanagh region," he added.

"For several hours last evening Kevin's wife, family and very many friends were left to contemplate the worst."

Mr Barden called on police forces on both sides of the border to "act quickly and decisively to prevent an inevitable loss of life" by "bringing those responsible to justice".

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it wanted information about what it described as a "horrific attack".

It said Mr Lunny was found at a roadside by nearby residents.

PSNI Det Insp Trevor Stevenson added: "This was a horrific attack and we are liaising with our colleagues at An Garda Síochána (Irish police force)."

He appealed for anyone who saw a black Audi saloon being driven in Derrylin or Swanlinbar in County Cavan to contact detectives.