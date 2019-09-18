Natasha Carruthers: Boyfriend 'not a drug dealer'

Image copyright Family Image caption Natasha Carruthers was a mother of one from Letterbreen in County Fermanagh

The man accused of causing the death of Natasha Carruthers by dangerous driving has told a court he is not a drug dealer.

He said that handing over suspected drugs does not mean he supplied.

He also contended the drugs may not have been cocaine.

Nathan Phair, of Castlebalfour Park in Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh, denies causing her death in October 2017 and also denies drug charges.

The 23-year-old was driving Ms Carruthers' Vauxhall Corsa in which she was the front passenger, pursued by co-defendant Padraig Toher in a BMW.

Cocaine supply

Toher (28) from County Cavan, has admitted manslaughter as his BMW made "deliberate contact" causing death. He is not on trial.

Andrew Waters, frequently referred to in court by his nickname 'The Rat', who gave evidence against Phair, admits to being concerned in supplying and offering to supply cocaine.

During evidence to the court, Mr Phair recounted being approached by Waters twice to get £100 worth of cocaine for Toher.

Phair confirmed on request he contacted "a man" who had drugs, which he collected and handed over to Toher.

A request was then made for 7mg of cocaine, costing £440 which was given upfront to Phair.

Image caption The car driven by Nathan Phair crashed into a tree on the Lisnaskea Road near Derrylin

He contacted "the man" from whom the drugs were previously purchased, but he had stopped selling.

Mr Phair said he and Natasha "decided to keep the money".

When pressed by prosecution counsel David McDowell QC on supplying Toher with drugs, Phair said: "I didn't exactly supply it. I got it from someone else and then gave it to him.

When Mr McDowell asked if Phair thought Toher was a drug dealer, he said: "I don't know. I don't know him."