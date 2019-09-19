Image caption Cordons are in place on a road near Castlewellan, County Down

A security alert near Castlewellan, County Down, is continuing into a second day following the discovery of a suspicious object.

The Ardnabannon Road and Castlewellan Road are closed.

Supt Jane Humphries said the alert follows the report of a suspicious object in the Priests Road area on Wednesday night.

"I want to thank the community for their patience while we work to make the area safe," she said.

"I would ask for their further co-operation as the investigation continues."

The report was to police made on Wednesday night.