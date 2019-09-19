Image copyright Family Image caption Natasha Carruthers was a mother of one from Letterbreen in County Fermanagh

Evidence against the man accused of causing the death of Natasha Carruthers by dangerous driving has concluded at Dungannon Crown Court.

Nathan Phair of Castlebalfour Park in Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh, denies causing her death in October 2017 and also denies drug charges.

The prosecution summed up its case stating that Mr Phair "had no right to be driving as he did that night".

Defence said the case against him is "a tapestry of lies".

The 23-year-old was driving Ms Carruthers' Vauxhall Corsa in which she was the front passenger, pursued by co-defendant Padraig Toher in a BMW.

Toher, 28, from Bawnboy, County Cavan, has admitted manslaughter. He is not on trial.

Closing arguments

Going back to the circumstances leading up to the pursuit, a prosecution barrister said: "I can't blame him (Phair) for taking off.

"Someone came at him with an iron bar. You might think that was an end to it - if you didn't know the rest… This is about who is criminally to blame in law, for the needless death of a young woman."

He continued: "We know Padraig Toher used his BMW to bump, nudge or tap the Corsa.

"It is perfectly possible he was the immediate cause of the Corsa losing control. The question is whether Nathan Phair has also got a share of that and committed criminal offences too."

Mr Phair, said the prosecuting barrister, "hit a tree at 62mph... with an impact sounding like an explosion and crashed. He had Xanax in his bloodstream, something he lied about to police."

Image caption The car driven by Nathan Phair crashed into a tree on the Lisnaskea Road near Derrylin

Turning to the issue of drugs, the jury was asked to consider the failed deal, which was the evidence of prosecution witness Andrew Waters and Padraig Toher, although Mr Phair told the court it may not have been cocaine.

Toher, the prosecution pointed out, went to Mr Waters to get drugs who then, "chose Phair" to source them.

"The sole motivation of drug dealers is money," the jury was told.

"He fled under threat of violence but was there really a need to drive at that speed with a cracked windscreen … with 19 times the upper therapeutic range of drugs, over 12 miles with two passengers, exposing risk to everyone?"

Concluding, the prosecution said: "Both drivers are to blame and common sense will lead you to find guilty on all accounts."

'Tapestry of lies'

Meanwhile, the defence counsel said the case against Nathan Phair is "an invention held together by unscrupulous and dishonest witnesses".

Speaking of Mr Phair, the defence said: "This is a man who is a victim. He is not a drug peddler. He is a drug abuser. He was taking prescription drugs for two years - Xanax."

He claimed that the prosecution's principle witness, Andrew Waters, "is a self-confessed psychotic liar".

"My client was in a blind panic," said Mr McCartney.

"The Corsa was being hit by the BMW … relentless, like a cat playing with a mouse."

He described Mr Phair breaking down in the witness box as "genuine remorse" unlike Mr Waters who, he said, showed "no remorse, pity or empathy for the injured or the dead".

Concluding he said: "Was my client in threat of serious violence? Yes. Was he driven to act as he did? Yes. Would a reasonable person have taken off too? Yes. I earnestly implore you to examine this case carefully."

The hearing will resume next week when the judge will address the jury ahead of deliberations.