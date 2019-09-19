Image caption The video shows a rat emerging from a packet of bread in a kitchen

Applegreen has closed one of its service stations in the Republic of Ireland after a video showing a rat in a kitchen circulated on social media.

The company said its site at Cherry Orchard in Dublin has been "temporarily closed following a pest control issue".

The video shows a rat emerging from a packet of bread in a food preparation area, then moving behind an oven.

Ireland's Health and Safety Executive (HSE) confirmed that it is investigating the matter.

Applegreen said it was investigating the incident, which "falls well below our high operating standards".

"The health and safety of our customers is our first priority and we are taking this issue extremely seriously," it added.

The video was widely circulated on the WhatsApp messaging service.

Applegreen has a number of motorway service stations north and south of the Irish border.

The HSE said it received complaints "in relation to a video on social media depicting a rat in a food business".

"We take all complaints very seriously," it added.

"An inspection has taken place and the matter is being fully investigated."