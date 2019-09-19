A 33-year-old man has died following a road crash in Banbridge, County Down.

The crash, involving a tractor and a motorcycle, happened shortly after 10:00 BST on Thursday on the Tullyrain Road.

The man who died was the motorcyclist. He was from the Lurgan area.

The driver of the tractor was treated at the scene for shock and taken to hospital as a precaution. Police have appealed for witnesses.