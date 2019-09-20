Image copyright PACEMAKER

County Antrim's Maud Nicholl, thought to be Ireland's oldest woman, has died at the age of 110.

The Randalstown woman was born on 3 July 1909. She passed away at Glenkeen Nursing Home in the town on Thursday afternoon.

Ms Nicholl had been living independently until suffering a fall earlier this year.

Councillor Beth Adger, who helped her celebrate her 110th birthday, said she was "a remarkable lady".

"Maud had an infectious laugh and was always so jolly. She lit up a room," she said.

Image copyright PACEMAKER

Councillor Adger said Ms Nicholl put living to such an old age down to the fact she never married.

"She never married and she had only one brother. She loved poetry, the Bible, and her parents," the DUP councillor said.

"She said she always ate everything that was set down to her and had a great sense of humour.

"Her neighbours and friends will miss her very much."