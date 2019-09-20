Image caption Sinn Féin would have rejected a veto on Brexit negotiations for Stormont "out of hand", the party's vice president Michelle O'Neill has said

There has been no attempt made to "get people on board" with giving Stormont a role in Brexit negotiations, Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill has said.

Ms O'Neill said she had held two meetings with Secretary of State Julian Smith in recent weeks, and "never at any time" had the issue been broached.

"We would have rejected it out of hand, I made that very clear to him," she said.

The party's vice president was speaking to the BBC's Inside Politics programme.

Ms O'Neill said any such agreement would compromise the negotiations between the EU and UK over Brexit.

"There will never be a situation where there is a veto afforded to the DUP to try and block, in any shape or fashion, any progress which needs to be protected on this island," she said.

On the topic of Brexit, Ms O'Neill also said the consequences of a "crash out" are "so catastrophic", that it "precipitates the need for the unity referendum to be held".

"I believe it is my job as a political leader to convince those from a unionist background that there is something better for us all, something which we can plan together."

'Internal matter'

Ms O'Neill also commented on the forthcoming challenge to her position as vice president of the party, which she has held since 2017.

Last month, former education minister John O'Dowd announced he would be vying for the role.

Image caption John O'Dowd is a former education minister

Mr O'Dowd is a former Stormont education minister and the party's Upper Bann MLA.

Ms O'Neill said choosing the party's vice president was "an internal matter for Sinn Féin", and party members would have a choice at the party's ard fheis (annual conference) in November.

"I know the media are very fascinated by it and want to know who says what and want to know who is on whoever's side. But that's not the issue here."