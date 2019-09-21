Northern Ireland

Belfast: Firefighters tackle blaze in Cathedral Quarter

  • 21 September 2019
Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze in the Cathedral Quarter area of Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it received a report of a fire at about 21:00 BST on Saturday.

It said four fire engines and an aerial ladder unit were sent to tackle the fire at a derelict building in Donegall Street.

A section of the Cathedral Quarter has been closed.