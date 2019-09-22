Coleraine crash: Man dies after digger collision
- 22 September 2019
A man has died several days after his vehicle was in collision with a digger in County Londonderry.
Gerald McElreavey, 88, was taken to hospital after his car was involved the crash on Quilly Road, between Articlave and Coleraine, at about 22: 00 BST on Monday 16 September.
Mr McElreavey, who was from the Ballymoney area, died in hospital on Saturday.
Police are appealing for information about the collision.