A man has died several days after his vehicle was in collision with a digger in County Londonderry.

Gerald McElreavey, 88, was taken to hospital after his car was involved the crash on Quilly Road, between Articlave and Coleraine, at about 22: 00 BST on Monday 16 September.

Mr McElreavey, who was from the Ballymoney area, died in hospital on Saturday.

Police are appealing for information about the collision.