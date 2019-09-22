Sion Mills roads closed due to severe flooding
Several roads in Sion Mills, County Tyrone, have been closed due to severe flooding.
Part of the main A5 road has been closed by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service following heavy rain.
Areas affected include Garden Terrace, Parkside Gardens and Melmount Road. The fire service is also dealing with flooding at Lisnaskea, Fermanagh.
SDLP councillor Cara Hunter said it was "the worst flooding" in Sion Mills in years.
"This is an ongoing problem. In Sion Mills we are seeing two, three feet of water and it is now entering homes," she added.
She told the BBC that residents were leaving their houses to get sandbags.
Melvin Hall Community Centre has opened for anyone who has had to leave their home.
In a tweet, St Eugene's Primary School in nearby Victoria Bridge said it was aware of flooding in the surrounding areas and advised people to "only travel in the morning if it is safe to do so".
Emergency numbers
- Flooding Incident Line 0300 2000 100
- NI Water 03457 440088
- Housing Executive 03448 920901.