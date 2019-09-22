Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Hours of heavy rain have led to flooding

Several roads in Sion Mills, County Tyrone, have been closed due to severe flooding.

Part of the main A5 road has been closed by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service following heavy rain.

Areas affected include Garden Terrace, Parkside Gardens and Melmount Road. The fire service is also dealing with flooding at Lisnaskea, Fermanagh.

Image copyright Jonny Collins

SDLP councillor Cara Hunter said it was "the worst flooding" in Sion Mills in years.

"This is an ongoing problem. In Sion Mills we are seeing two, three feet of water and it is now entering homes," she added.

Skip Twitter post by @Foylerescue Foyle Search & Rescue Swiftwater Flood Response Teams have responded to a Request from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service to assist in the Sion Mills area with the ongoing severe flooding. FSR Swiftwater Teams are currently on scene and being tasked. pic.twitter.com/jUvHdblcDe — Foyle Search& Rescue (@Foylerescue) September 22, 2019 Report

She told the BBC that residents were leaving their houses to get sandbags.

Melvin Hall Community Centre has opened for anyone who has had to leave their home.

Image copyright Jonny Collins

In a tweet, St Eugene's Primary School in nearby Victoria Bridge said it was aware of flooding in the surrounding areas and advised people to "only travel in the morning if it is safe to do so".

Emergency numbers