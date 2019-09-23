Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An average of 25 pensioners were discharged during the night each week last year, reports the Belfast Telegraph

Night-time hospital discharge figures and a "visa nightmare" for Glentoran FC boss Mick McDermott's family, make Monday's front pages.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with figures showing more than 1,300 pensioners left hospital wards between 23:00 and 06:00 last year.

An average of 25 pensioners were discharged during the night every week.

Advice from the Department of Health says elderly patients should not be discharged after 20:00.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror explains the visa trouble Glentoran manager Mick McDermott and his wife Karla are facing.

Mr McDermott and his family returned to Northern Ireland when he took over the east Belfast football club after living in Dubai for 12 years.

His wife Karla, who is from the USA, has had to remain in Dubai in order to trigger her visa application to the Home Office.

Ms McDermott will be separated from her husband and four children for at least six weeks while officials consider her application.

The Irish News carries a report from a police watchdog saying police "failed to take proper action" after a tip-off about a gun being stored at a house prior to the murder of an ex-IRA leader.

Gerard Davison was shot dead in May 2015 in Lower Stanfield Street.

The Police Ombudsman has recommended disciplinary proceedings following an investigation into the anonymous tip-off.

Sup Int Jon Burrows said police will "carefully consider the findings and disciplinary recommendations" taking action "where appropriate".

The death of a man following a car crash involving a digger makes the front page of the News Letter.

Gerald McElreavey, 88, spent a week in hospital after the incident on 16 September before he died.

DUP MLA Mervyn Storey told the paper that his "thoughts and prayers" go out to Mr McElreavey's family.