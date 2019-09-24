Image copyright RTÉ Image caption John McCartin is a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings

A Quinn Industrial Holdings director has said he does not think people are surprised by the abduction and assault of the company's chief executive Kevin Lunney.

Mr Lunney was taken from his home in Fermanagh by a gang of four masked men and badly beaten.

He was dumped across the border in County Cavan and found by a farmer.

John McCartin told RTÉ "the barbarity" of the attack on his colleague was "stark".

He said the level of violence directed at Mr Lunney set it apart from anything levelled at the firm's directors previously.

The firm's management have been targeted for attacks and intimidation since local businessman bought it over in 2014.

It was formerly owned by Sean Quinn, who lost control of the business in 2011.

Mr Quinn has consistently condemned the attacks on workers and company property, including the attack on Mr Lunney.

Image copyright QIH Image caption Kevin Lunney is the chief operating officer at Quinn Industrial Holdings

Speaking on RTÉ's Claire Byrne Live, Mr McCartin said company executives have previously been "threatened explicitly" to their faces.

"While we are all shocked by this, I don't think people are surprised," he said.

When asked if he has been living with fear, he said "we have become somewhat hardened to the criticism", which he described as "a slow burner".

"I couldn't say we have always lived in fear because we have just gotten used to it as we go," he said.

He said the assault on Mr Lunney was an attack on the region and that he felt "very supported by the community".

Workers at the firm held a rally last Friday, calling for an end to the attacks and intimidation.

On Sunday, it was reported that Gardaí (Irish police) may have found the location where Mr Lunney was assaulted after being abducted.

Officers have finished searching the area and have removed a horse box that they suspect was used to hold him.

RTÉ also said that gardaí believe they have identified one of the gang members.