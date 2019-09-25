Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Boris Johnson leaves the stage at the Climate Action Summit at UN Headquarters

There was only ever going to be one story on the front of Wednesday's Northern Ireland papers.

Sure enough, the fallout from the Supreme Court's ruling that the decision to suspend Parliament broke the law leads in each of them.

"Climate of pressure for Johnson" is the Irish News' front page headline.

Its picture shows Boris Johnson with his hand on his head at the Climate Action Summit at UN headquarters.

It also features a quote from the DUP's Nigel Dodds, who says: "I think it would be very unwise for anyone to predict, never mind the end of October, what's going to happen next week."

Meanwhile, the paper reports that Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar met with Mr Johnson in New York.

The taoiseach said they had "got into some more details" around Brexit and the backstop, but that nothing concrete had been agreed.

Both the News Letter and Belfast Telegraph focus on the DUP in the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling.

"DUP under fire over support for unlawful suspension" is the Belfast Telegraph's front page headline.

The newspaper's Suzanne Breen writes that the DUP has been accused of "a serious lack of judgement" for backing Mr Johnson's unlawful suspension of Parliament.

She says Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann has challenged the DUP to put its alternative to the backstop on the table.

"Instead of bombastic rhetoric, we need solutions that will remove the uncertainty," Mr Swann says.

It also quotes Nigel Dodds, who says the DUP MPs will return to Parliament to seek a deal that will allow a sensible exit from the EU".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The DUP's Nigel Dodds said it is impossible to predict what will happen next in Parliament

The News Letter's Sam McBride says that Mr Dodds has acknowledged for the first time that the UK now may not leave the EU on 31 October.

The North Belfast MP told RTÉ that the "shenanigans" in the Commons had weakened the prime minister's hand in negotiations.

He also says that "some of the language we are hearing out of Brussels about their intransigence is not very encouraging... I hope we can make progress".

The Daily Mirror says that Mr Johnson could be the shortest serving prime minister if he resigns after just 63 days.

It says he has lost his majority and six key votes in a "shambolic and disastrous term".

A number of the papers report on Northern Ireland holidaymakers affected by the collapse of Thomas Cook.

The News Letter says that a December trip to Lapland for 40 children with special needs "hangs in the balance".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Many Northern Ireland people have been affected by the collapse of Thomas Cook

The trip was organised by Inspire NI and £18,000 has already been paid, although it was not transferred by Thomas Cook to the company running the excursion, Transun.

While the organisers are hopeful of getting the money back, it may not come in time to pay for the trip.

Events surrounding the attacks at Quinn Industrial Holdings in County Fermanagh also feature in several of the papers.

The Daily Mirror reports that Irish police are "closing in on Godfather of Quinn attacks".

It also says detectives believe "a notorious criminal figure" from County Cavan was captured on CCTV buying large quantities of industrial bleach like that used to destroy forensic evidence in the "torture chamber" where QIH director Kevin Lunney was held.

The paper also reports that an east Belfast gamer, whose mum once threw his console in the bin, is now playing professionally on the world esports circuit.

Staying on gaming matters, the Belfast Telegraph says that a Belfast poet inspired by Nintendo character Mario has been shortlisted for one of the UK's biggest literary prizes.

Image copyright Nintendo Image caption Stephen Sexton's poems were inspired by Nintendo character Mario

It says what started out as a joke for Ballygowan-born Stephen Sexton soon became an unexpected way to write about the death of his mother Elizabeth from cancer when he was 23.

Each poem in his debut book, If All the World and Love Were Young, uses imagery from a level of the 1990 video game Super Mario World.

It has been nominated for the Best First Collection at the Forward Prizes, whose previous winners include Seamus Heaney, Ted Hughes and poet laureate Simon Armitage.

Finally, the Irish News reports that a job advert for a tester who will be paid £22 per hour to sample and review pints of Guinness in Dublin attracted almost 5,000 applicants in 24 hours.

The Irish Road Trip website announced on Monday it is recruiting the Guinness tester to assess the stout in seven pubs.

It said it was "a dream side-gig for anyone that's fond of a fine pint and that enjoys writing".