Image caption Patrick Ryan said Margaret Thatcher was right to say he had an "expert knowledge" of bombing

The PSNI is reviewing admissions made to the BBC by a man who said he was connected to a major IRA bombing campaign.

The comments were made by Patrick Ryan, a former priest from County Tipperary.

Speaking on the BBC NI Spotlight series on the Troubles, he admitted links to the IRA's Brighton bomb in 1984.

At a cross-border crime conference in County Cavan on Wednesday, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said his staff are "looking into" Mr Ryan's comments.

"As you would expect, we have a specific line of inquiry we've now got to examine," he said.

"I've got one of our assistant chiefs looking at that [case] today, to see if there are fresh lines of inquiry that we would then need to review our decisions in the past."

He added: "If we have to go to a point of seeking extradition, that's a conversation we need to have with [Garda Commissioner Drew Harris] and his colleagues."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Simon Byrne confirms PSNI is examining Patrick Ryan's claim of involvement in attacks.

Speaking at the same conference, Irish Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said any extradition request would be considered by the Irish courts.

"In the event of such an application being made, it will be a matter entirely by the courts and not for me."

Kevin Lunney attack

Speaking at the conference, Mr Byrne and Garda Commissioner Harris denied that they have "failed" the family of a prominent County Fermanagh businessman, who was abducted and attacked last week.

Kevin Lunney, 50, a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings, was driving from work to his home in Kinawley when he was attacked on 17 September.

The attack has led the leader of Ireland's opposition party, Fianna Fáil, to call for the establishment of a cross-border crime agency.

Micheál Martin said the "savage" assault of Mr Lunney had shocked and angered people across the country.

Image copyright QIH Image caption Kevin Lunney is the chief operating officer at Quinn Industrial Holdings

Mr Byrne said an investigation is ongoing and he is receiving "regular briefings", but he added that now was not the time to speculate on whether Mr Lunney should have been given more police protection after previous threats.

Posters marked "wanted" and branding Mr Lunney and other Quinn Industrial Holdings directors as "traitors" appeared last year in Derrylin, County Fermanagh.

Mr Byrne said it was "too early to rush to the hindsight test" on what police could have done differently, as he has been briefed that "this particular escalation in violence came out of nowhere".

He added that the PSNI has had an uplift in its budget to recruit more police officers because of Brexit.

Earlier on Wednesday, officers were told that leave restrictions would be in place during the Brexit period, between October and November.

'Vicious individuals'

"We're putting 190 extra officers into border areas to raise levels of visibility and reassurance."

Garda Commissioner Harris said both forces are "sharing information and evidence with each other" in relation to the case, and stressed that the investigation in County Cavan "is not short of resources".

"It is supported by national units and we're following up lines of inquiry. From Monday, an armed response unit will be based in Cavan."

Appealing to the public to help with the investigation, he added: "There's been a lot of speculation and I don't want to add to that speculation about who these individuals are, other than to say they are vicious individuals, they had some degree of organisation but I don't want to, in effect, 'big them up'.

"We need the public support in terms of bringing them to justice and I want to reassure the public of our ongoing determination to do that."