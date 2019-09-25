Image copyright Pacemaker

Wrightbus has gone into administration, making 1,200 employees at the last UK-owned bus manufacturer redundant.

The company had suffered cash flow problems and talks with potential buyers of the firm failed to reach a conclusion last week.

The news has sparked reaction from politicians, industry bodies and founders, the Wright family.

Image caption Wrightbus was founded by the Wright family in 1946

The Wright family:

"Global changes from diesel to electric in bus technology have caused a sharp decline in demand for buses in the UK.

"As a shortfall became apparent, one of the steps taken was to move work from our Malaysia facility back to Ballymena to secure jobs here.

"These factors have resulted in significant losses at Wrightbus which our family have been covering for a over a year.

"It simply became impossible to sustain that level of support."

Image caption Susan Fitzgerald called on support from the UK government

Susan Fitzgerald, Unite union:

"Wrightbus has not been an easy company to deal with. There has been a lack of clarity.

"These workers have stuck together through thick and thin.

"Boris Johnson needs to engage in a rescue plan to save these jobs."

NI Secretary of State Julian Smith:

Skip Twitter post by @JulianSmithUK Concerned to hear news about Wrightbus today. I have been speaking to the administrator for the sale, colleagues across the UK Government and Invest NI and continue to do all I can to support Wrightbus and its employees. — Julian Smith MP (@JulianSmithUK) September 25, 2019 Report

Image caption Glyn Roberts warned of a negative impact on spending in Northern Ireland

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts:

"This is simply devastating news for the Wrightbus workers, their families and also for the Northern Ireland economy.

"The loss of 1,200 jobs and the likely impact of another 1,700, will have a hugely negative impact on spending with local retailers and hospitality businesses in Ballymena and Northern Ireland as a whole."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'This is a body blow for Ballymena' - DUP MP Ian Paisley

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Ian Paisley:

"It is body blow for Ballymena and the wider Northern Ireland economy.

"Essentially, from this point, the administrator has a week to find a buyer.

"It is a real tragedy for the company's 1,400 employees and a further 1,700 people affected up and down the supply chain."

Image caption Conor Murphy said it is "a very worrying time"

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy:

"It is a matter of huge regret the firm has descended into this kind of financial uncertainty.

"I think it is a very worrying time and I feel very much for the workers."

Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Robin Swann:

Skip Twitter post by @RobinSwannUUP A drastic blow yet again to Ballymena, with Wrightbus going into administration, all efforts must be made now to ensure that a buyer & future is found for a highly skilled workforce. — Robin Swann MLA (@RobinSwannUUP) September 25, 2019 Report

Image copyright Brian Lawless Image caption The TUV leader is MLA for North Antrim

Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister:

"It is devastating news not just for the employees of Wrightbus but the wider North Antrim community and supply chain.

"Michelin, JTI and now Wrightbus - the heart has been ripped out of Ballymena."

Manufacturing NI:

Skip Twitter post by @ManufacturingNI News that Wrightbus has entered administration is a devastating blow to the staff, the manufacturing sector across Northern Ireland and particularly damaging to the Ballymena economy. — Manufacturing NI (@ManufacturingNI) September 25, 2019 Report

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Stephen Farry said the government should do “all it can” to find an alternative buyer

Alliance Party MLA Stephen Farry:

"There are many questions around how this situation emerged.

"If an Assembly was operational, the economy committee would be seeking answers to many of those questions, including around the use of public money. We have an accountability deficit."

Image caption Roger Pollen said it is crucial that a solution is found

Roger Pollen of Federation of Small Businesses (FSB):

"The ripple effects of an impact this size will spread far and wide throughout the Northern Ireland economy, so it is vital that all possible steps are made to limit the damage.

"FSB hopes a positive resolution can be found in what will undoubtedly be a very unsettling time for all those affected."