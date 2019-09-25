Image copyright PA Media

It's been a devastating day for Ballymena.

It used to be a bustling market town - but the years have not been kind.

The potential loss of so many jobs would be a blow to any town in Northern Ireland, but this isn't the first time Ballymena has been hit.

In recent years the closure of big employers like JTI and Michelin have left scars on the town.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption JTI, which closed in 2016, was the last tobacco factory in the UK

Today's news has opened those wounds, and created new ones.

Daniel Brown, 30, worked for Wrightbus for five years.

After being told he was being made redundant this morning, he headed straight for the job centre.

"I'm gutted but it's one of those things - I just trust in God with it.

"I'm just thinking of everyone with families and praying for them," he said.

Image caption Daniel Brown says staff were not expecting to be made redundant "there and then"

"You just do what you can and apply for whatever job's going at the moment."

In the town centre, people are talking of little else other than Wrightbus.

Local businesses are worried, but trying to stay positive.

Jason McErlean is manager of the recently expanded Studio 16 tattoo parlour and barber shop.

"We've put a lot of money in to this place," he said.

"It's a knock back for the town and it does make you wonder why you've invested so much money in Ballymena for something like this to come of it.

"But people will always have tattoos, so we have to think the best."

Rumours about the future of Wrightbus continue to swirl but this evening Ballymena is just searching for a chink of light in what's been another dark day.