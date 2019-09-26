Image caption The man was found in Leafair Gardens in Derry's Galliagh estate

A man shot in both legs in Londonderry fled the scene to get help before collapsing, a councillor has said.

Police received a report of the shooting, that took place in the Galliagh estate, at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday.

The man was found in Leafair Gardens and was taken to hospital for treatment.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said the man had made his way there after being shot.

He said after being shot in nearby Brookdale Park the man, who is in his 30s, ran "through fear, adrenaline and nerve, and possibly shock" to get help before collapsing.

"I can only imagine how terrified this person must have been to get up and have to run while his legs were so badly injured," Mr Tierney told BBC Radio Foyle.

He added: "People who carried this out do not have the support or backing of this community, of any community in this city, or across the north."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood described the attack as barbaric.

He tweeted that those responsible should "get off our backs".

Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership Sandra Duffy condemned the shooting. She said the local community was "horrified and angry".

She added:"The brutal attack has no place in a city which is trying to move forward.

"It is clear that the criminal gangs responsible for this type of brutal assault have absolutely no concern for people living here and their only wish is to try to exert some sort of coercive control over these areas".