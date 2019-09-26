Image copyright Department of Infrastructure Image caption The bridge on the Ballysallagh Road was struck by a lorry in January

A bridge in County Down has been struck by a vehicle for the fifth time in just three years.

The arched bridge is on the busy Ballysallagh Road, which links the Craigantlet Hills to Belfast and Newtownards.

Standing at 11.3 ft 3in (3.4m), it was closed for a time during rush hour on Thursday, but has since re-opened.

There have been repeated calls for the Department for infrastructure (dfi) to take action.

It was struck by a lorry in January and needed major repairs after a similar incident in December 2017.

It belongs to Lady Dufferin's Clandeboye Estate and was used as a route for farm vehicles.

A spokesman for the Department of Infrastructure said the damage was "superficial" and that the owner had been contacted about its repair.

The DFI has previously said there were 13 warning signs on the two main approaches to the bridge, stating the maximum height of vehicles that can pass underneath.