An ex-policeman has been sentenced to two years and four months after he admitted inciting an eight-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity.

Raymond Keith Lindsay, 61, of Moygashel Park, Moygashel, admitted offences which took place at Castlewellan Forest Park in July 2018.

He approached a girl who was staying with her family in the park, to go into bushes with him, but she refused.

The judge commended the child saying she was an "example to all children".

Downpatrick Crown Court heard how the young female victim had been staying at the park with her family.

On the way back to their caravan with her brother, she noticed a man following them.

The court heard Lindsay asked the girl to go into the bushes with him, she refused.

The judge commended the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children's(NSPCC) 'PANTS project' that advises children how to behave in such situations.

Half of Lindsay's sentence will be in prison with the other half on licence.

The judge raised concerns in relation to how such sentencing is often reported.

"This isn't a sentence of 14 months," he said. "If there is any breach it will see him return to prison.

"This is tougher than the previous regime were someone was only recalled if they committed a further offence.

'Every parent's nightmare'

Speaking outside the court, the child's parents said they were glad the ordeal was over.

"Everybody needs to educate their kids," the couple said.

"They need to be able to come to you and tell you anything. These people need named and shamed. It is every parent's nightmare."