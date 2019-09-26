Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Pat Finucane, a 39-year-old Belfast solicitor, was shot dead in front of his wife and children in 1989

New legal action is being launched by the family of Pat Finucane in a bid to get a public inquiry into the solicitor's murder in 1989.

His widow Geraldine says it follows the government's inaction since a court ruled in February that there has been no effective investigation.

Mr Finucane was shot by loyalist paramilitaries in front of his family.

In 2012, a review of the case ordered by the government found the security services had colluded in his murder.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Geraldine Finucane challenged ex-prime minister David Cameron over his refusal to hold a public inquiry

Mr Finucane lived and worked in Belfast and convicted members of the IRA were among his clients.

What is a public inquiry and why are they held?

Public inquiries are set up to uncover the truth following scandals or perceived injustices.

The test that must be satisfied in order to hold an inquiry is that it is of "public concern".

While often chaired by a judge, a public inquiry is not a court of law and cannot determine liability.

The aim is that public inquiries are independent.

The government decides whether to hold an inquiry in the first place, appoints its head, and has to agree what it is going to cover.

Inquiries can then make recommendations about how things should change but governments do not have to accept them.

An example of a public inquiry is the inquiry into the GP and serial killer Harold Shipman, chaired by Dame Janet Smith - a High Court judge.

His family have argued that Sir Desmond de Silva's report in 2012 left many questions unanswered.