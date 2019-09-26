Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'It would be fantastic if Stormont got up and running' - Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said the role he envisages for NI politicians in approving an alternative to the Irish border backstop is one of the reasons why it would be "fantastic" if power-sharing was restored to Stormont.

Mr Johnson told the BBC he did not see any reason to hold a border poll.

The prime minister said the problem with the backstop is that the existing power lies with the EU.

He also said he was disappointed that Wrightbus has gone into administration.

When the prime minister was questioned about his proposal to replace the Irish border backstop with an alternative based on consent, Mr Johnson said he meant the consent of the people of Northern Ireland and the government of Northern Ireland.

Mr Johnson said that it was "early days", but the government was backing the restoration of power-sharing at Stormont.

"It would be a fantastic thing if Stormont got up and running again, we are backing that," he said.

He said the problem with the backstop is that the existing power lies with the EU which can keep the UK locked in to the Customs Union and the Single Market.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Boris Johnson has said he does not see any reason to hold a border poll

Efforts are under way to try to help 1,200 workers made redundant after Wrightbus entered administration.

Just 50 jobs will be retained at the firm - the last UK-owned bus manufacturer.

The administrators met unions on Thursday amid calls for Mr Johnson to intervene to help staff.

The PM described Wrightbus - which built the New Routemaster bus ordered by Transport for London when he was the mayor of London and known as the "Boris Bus", as a fantastic business.

He claimed part of the blame for the firm's problems lay with current London mayor Sadiq Khan, for not continuing with the London transport contract.

Asked if he would intervene, Mr Johnson said the government had been working hard trying to save the firm and wanted to sort out the problems at Wrightbus and would do what it can to help.

He also said firms from Northern Ireland were "exporting around the world" and the government wanted to "champion that".

"We are investing in this country, primarily in education, in health and in policing," he added.

Concern is also mounting about the impact on companies which supplied Wrightbus.

The Ballymena-based bus builder suffered cash flow problems and had sought investment or a new owner.

Talks with two potential buyers failed to reach a conclusion last week.