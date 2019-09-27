Image copyright @YoungUnionist Image caption The poster was at a fresher's fair for Queen's University students

Queen's University have launched an investigation after criticism of an "offensive" poster displayed at a Sinn Féin fresher's fair stall.

The youth wing of the party displayed a poster with the image of a slogan reading: "Brits Out".

Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey defended it as a "political poster with historical context".

Queen's said all relevant disciplinary measures will be applied as appropriate following the investigation.

The poster was described by DUP MP Emma Little-Pengelly as "offensive and downright unacceptable".

'Clear what it means'

She said it was "an embarrassment to most people who want to move forward".

Mr Maskey told BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show show: "That is a political poster which was designed years ago.

"Nobody understands that to mean people who have a British identity have to go, this is all about the British state involvement in Ireland".

UUP MLA Andy Allen, however, said: "It's very clear what it means and what I would say is people need to be very careful around their messaging and their tone.

"We all, as political reps, have a responsibility".

Queen's University said it is "committed to sustaining a harmonious environment free from language or materials that are likely to be provocative or offensive".

"Queen's expects all of its staff and students treat each other with dignity and respect.

"The university is investigating issues relating to the Students' Union Fresher's Fair and the relevant disciplinary measures will be applied as appropriate following the investigation."