Image caption Janice McAleese resigned several months before the Northern Ireland Events Company collapsed in 2007

The former boss of a public body that collapsed in debt has pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office.

Janice McAleese, 55, and co-accused Damien Fleming had been due to go on trial after pleading not guilty to two charges in June.

Ms McAleese ran the NI Events Company (NIEC), which used public money to promote events such as concerts.

Defence lawyers asked them to be re-arraigned at Belfast Crown Court on Friday.

Ms McAleese, of Elvanfort Biggar in Lanarkshire, Scotland, admitted to a charge that, between 1 October 2004 and 1 January 2006, she wilfully neglected her duty or wilfully engaged in misconduct "to such a degree as to amount to an abuse of the trust of the public".

The charge put to her added that she had arranged "payments of approximately £330,000 to Damien Fleming/Schism Ltd which were in excess of payments approved by the NIEC board and were paid without the authority or knowledge of the board".

The charge also accused Ms McAleese of having "received payments of £49,800 by Damien Fleming/Schism Ltd".

Health issues

When the amended charge was put to her, Ms McAleese replied: "Guilty."

Damien Fleming, 56, of Station Road, Maghera, County Londonderry, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aiding and abetting Ms McAleese in misconduct in a public office.

A separate charge faced by both defendants of conspiracy to defraud the NIEC was left on the books.

A defence lawyer told the judge that Ms McAleese was suffering from a number of health issues and was due to see a psychiatrist in October.

The lawyer added there had been some difficulty accessing the defendant's medical records from the NHS as she was living in Scotland.

The judge adjourned sentencing until October to await medical reports.

He released the defendants on continuing bail, telling them: "You are free to go. Keep in touch with your solicitors."

The NIEC collapsed in 2007 leaving the taxpayer to settle its debts of £1.6m.

In 2016, McAleese was banned from being a company director for 14 years following its collapse.