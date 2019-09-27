Image copyright PA Media Image caption Local businesses have been trying to ease the pain for Wrightbus workers

It's been a tough week for Ballymena after the news that the area's biggest employer, Wrightbus, was going into administration.

The town of about 30,000 people found itself at the forefront of national media coverage.

However, for the 1,200 workers behind the headlines, the reality of what this means for them is beginning to set in.

But many local businesses and groups are doing their bit to try and ease the blow.

Football team Ballymena United offered free admission to "all Wrightbus employees" for their upcoming Irish Premier League match against Cliftonville.

"It's a very small compensation for losing your job but we thought we would give them something," said Don Sterling, vice chairman of Ballymena United.

"The community and a lot of Wrights' employees would have supported Ballymena United through the years, so we're just trying to give them something back."

'Especially tragic'

Mr Sterling said the closure of the bus builder was "especially tragic" as it was a local business.

"Wrights was a local firm, formed by Ballymena people, for Ballymena people."

The football club's gesture didn't go unnoticed by Sir Rod Stewart, one of the best-selling musicians of all time and an ardent Celtic fan.

In a tweet the Grammy award-winner described the football team's gesture as "wonderful" and "charitable".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Rod Stewart said Ballymena United's gesture was "wonderful"

"There should be more of this in football", he added.

Gareth Cochrane from the Sizzlin' Sausage in Ballymoney has been offering free fries to Wrightbus workers.

"We know how hard times are, these small wee gestures go a long way when there's a lot of people", he said.

"We've had businesses that we had to close, so we were completely sympathetic with everybody and we try and help anybody where we can.

"There's a kindness and humbleness in Ballymoney, when someone's in trouble they are very good at pulling together and making a team effort to try and help."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Wrightbus workers gather outside the factory

Although there is still a sense of anger in the area at what has happened, the support for Wrightbus employees from local businesses and organisations has been "very clear", according to Ulster Unionist Party leader Robin Swann.

"It goes back to that sense of identity that people in Ballymena have," he said.

"I think it's something that the Ballymena people should be proud of.

"No matter what adversity comes, they do come together.

"They come together when they need to but unfortunately in the circumstances that they have to do that it is a real blow to the town."