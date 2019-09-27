Image copyright Family Image caption Natasha Carruthers was a mother of one from Letterbreen in County Fermanagh

A man who was a passenger in a high-speed car chase that began over a drug dispute and ended in a woman's death has been sentenced for drugs offences.

Andrew Waters was in a car travelling behind driver Nathan Phair and Natasha Carruthers when the couple's car hit a tree in County Fermanagh two years ago.

Ms Carruthers died from her injuries.

A judge told Waters, of Station Road, Florencecourt, that though he played no part in her death he was a "middle man" in drug deals that had "set the scene".

At Omagh Crown Court on Friday, it was accepted that Waters' evidence and account of the car chase had formed a crucial element of the prosecution case against Phair.

Earlier this week, Phair was convicted of causing the death of his then girlfriend Natasha Carruthers through dangerous driving, along with other motoring and drugs offences.

Waters, 42, had already pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in offering to supply cocaine in 2017.

The first drugs charge he admitted took place on a date between 15 August to 5 October 2017 and the other was on 6 October, the day before the fatal crash.

However, Waters could not be sentenced until the conclusion of Phair's trial.

During Friday's sentencing hearing, the events that led up to the crash, and Waters' role in the drug deals, were outlined to the court.

A prosecution barrister said Waters had given Nathan Phair's name to Padraig Toher from County Cavan, when Toher asked about getting cocaine.

Following this, Phair allegedly supplied Toher with bags of cocaine in exchange for £100 in cash on two occasions a week apart.

Waters accompanied Toher on the third occasion, and witnessed Toher hand £500 to Phair, who gave £8 change, but drove off without handing over the drugs.

The court heard that at the time, Waters told Toher: "They've stroked you."

The following evening, 7 October 2017, Waters was with Toher when they spotted Ms Carruthers' car, with Phair behind the wheel.

The court was told Toher demanded his money back before smashing her car window with an iron bar.

Phair drove off with Ms Carruthers in the front seat; Toher was in pursuit, accompanied by Waters in the front seat of his BMW.

'Couldn't watch'

Waters later alleged that Toher was screaming he would "spin the car" and get his money off Phair.

He claimed he was "roaring" at Toher to stop as the cars reached speeds of 100mph.

"I put my head down on my knees, I couldn't watch the way Nathan was driving, left to right on the road," Waters later said.

"I knew he was going to lose the car."

Image caption The car driven by Nathan Phair crashed into a tree on the Lisnaskea Road near Derrylin

Phair's car hit a tree and Ms Carruthers was flung into the road.

In his first police interview after the crash, Waters denied being in Toher's car.

But he later said: "This disturbed my mind… I then told the police the truth."

Toher, 28, has already admitted manslaughter as his BMW made "deliberate contact" causing death.

The judge at Omagh Crown Court told Waters that while he did not profit from any of the drug deals, and played no part in Ms Carruthers' death, he had "set the scene" which ultimately led to the tragic outcome.

He sentenced Waters to 18 months imprisonment, but suspended the jail term for two years.