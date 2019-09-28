Image copyright PACEMAKER

Deaths threats have been issued against the family that owned Wrightbus following its collapse, a former director has said.

About 1,200 people lost their jobs when the Ballymena firm was placed into administration earlier this week.

The Wright family, who founded Wrightbus in 1946, said global changes from diesel to electric caused a sharp decline in demand for buses in the UK.

In a statement, Jeff Wright called for an end to "this intimidation and fear".

"There have been sinister developments involving threats to the life of Wright family members and I am asking all elected representatives and those with influence in the community to help end this intimidation and fear," he said.

Jeff Wright, who is the son of Wrightbus founder Sir William Wright, spoke of the impact of the closure of the business on his family.

"The closure of our family business has been devastating to our loyal and highly skilled workforce and the loss of the company my father and I have grown and nurtured for over 70 years has been shattering for our family," he said.

Image copyright STEPHEN DAVISON/Pacemaker Image caption Wrightbus's majority shareholder is Jeff Wright

"Generations of families have worked alongside our own family over all these years and so this is deeply and personally felt by everyone.

"We are here to provide our administrators, Deloitte's, with all information, order books, financial records and whatever is needed to establish a future plan for the bus manufacturing operation.

"Our commitment to supporting all efforts is unwavering."

On Friday, the family denied they had acted unreasonably during attempts to sell the business.

It is understood that potential buyers were being asked for about £1m a year to lease the property.

The Wrightbus factory is owned separately from the manufacturing company by a firm called Whirlwind Property Two, which is controlled by Jeff Wright.

At the scene

BBC News NI reporter Mark Simpson

The statement from Jeff Wright recognises the sense of devastation felt in Ballymena.

However, clearly the family believe some people have gone too far.

Many workers have mixed feelings.

There is gratitude for the opportunity given by Wrightbus, but questions remain about what went wrong.

This is understood to have been a sticking point during the sales negotiation and was alluded to by the prime minister in a BBC interview on Thursday.

The Wright family said that one bidder had agreed to rent the factory but later withdrew the offer.

Meanwhile, a church led by Jeff Wright has said it understands "the hurt, anger and confusion felt by so many" at the loss of jobs in Ballymena.

The Green Pastures charity received £15m in donations from Wrightbus over six years.

On Friday, a Green Pastures Church spokesperson said that many of its congregation "have been personally affected by these job losses".

Mid and East Antrim Council have held a redundancy clinic at The Braid in Ballymena.

It said it had identified 250 job vacancies that could be suitable for former workers.