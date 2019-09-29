Image caption Some workers have expressed concern that donations to the church weakened the business

Hundreds of people are taking part in a protest outside a Ballymena church which received millions of pounds in donations from Wrightbus.

One of the pastors at Green Pastures Church is Jeff Wright, who also controlled the Wright group.

It received more than £15m from the firm in recent years, most of which was donated while the group was profitable.

About 1,200 people lost their jobs when Wrightbus was placed into administration.

The protesters began arriving outside the church at 09:00 BST, and an estimated 500 people had gathered within two hours, many carrying placards.

Wrightbus founder, Sir William Wright, stopped to speak to some of the protesters on his way into the church and was applauded by many in the crowd.

'Chose to be generous'

The Green Pastures charity received £15m in donations from Wrightbus over six years, and some workers have expressed concern the donations weakened the business.

Image caption The Wright family say the collapse of the business was due to a fall in demand for buses in the UK market

On Friday, the church said many of its congregation had been personally affected by the job losses.

"As with any donation we receive as a church, we are incredibly grateful for the support the Wright family have offered us," it added.

"They, along with many others, chose to be generous when their family business enabled them to do so."

The Wright family, who founded Wrightbus in 1946, say the collapse of the business was due to a big fall in demand for buses in the UK market.

Image copyright STEPHEN DAVISON/Pacemaker Image caption Wrightbus's majority shareholder is Jeff Wright, who leads Green Pastures, a religious charity

The group, which had been suffering from financial problems and was up for sale, went into administration on Wednesday.

The Wrightbus factory is owned by another firm Whirlwind Property Two, separate from the manufacturing company.

Whirlwind Property Two is controlled by Jeff Wright, the main shareholder in Wrightbus.

The family have denied they acted unreasonably during attempts to sell the business.