Politicians have been urged to make the necessary compromises to get back to power sharing ahead of the possible liberalisation of NI's abortion laws.

The leaders of Ireland's main churches are concerned that unless the assembly is restored by 21 October, abortion restrictions will be drastically reduced.

They have called on their congregations to lobby their local politicians.

NI secretary Julian Smith is also being urged to recall the assembly.

Abortion is only permitted in Northern Ireland in circumstances where continuing a pregnancy would mean there's a serious and permanent risk to a woman's health.

In a statement, the leaders of the Church of Ireland, Methodist Church in Ireland, Roman Catholic Church, Presbyterian Church in Ireland and the Irish Council of Churches have requested a meeting with Mr Smith before 21 October.

"Our Northern Ireland political parties have it in their own hands to do something about this," the statement read.

"They all need to take risks and make the compromises necessary to find an accommodation that will restore the devolved institutions."

'Call for change'

The church leaders called on their congregations to "pray, call for change, to lobby their locally elected representatives".

Rev Trevor Gribben, speaking on behalf of the Presbyterian Church, said politicians should set aside their red lines to get devolution restored.

"The issue of unrestricted abortion is too serious to be having pointless debates over the Irish language," said Mr Gribben, the clerk of the General Assembly and general secretary of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

In England, Wales and Scotland, laws that criminalised abortion were changed by the 1967 Abortion Act, which allowed an abortion to be legally carried out up to a 24-week limit.

It was also made legal beyond that in cases in which the mother's health is threatened, or if there is a substantial risk the baby will have serious disabilities.

But these changes did not apply to Northern Ireland, which had its own parliament.

In July, in the absence of a functioning Stormont government, MPs passed the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Act, which contained a provision placing a duty on the government to regulate to provide for access to abortion in Northern Ireland.

It comes into effect if the Stormont executive is not restored by 21 October, with regulations required to be in place by the end of March 2020.

Several rounds of talks aimed at restoring the Northern Ireland Assembly have faltered.

Sinn Féin and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) have failed to find a compromise on a number of outstanding issues including Irish language rights and the legalisation of same-sex marriage.

'No threat'

Mr Gribben told BBC News NI that "sensible language about the Irish language" was no threat to anyone and he said Stormont needed to get back.

"We're calling on parties to agree that. Many of my fellow citizens who are Catholic, or are nationalist, the Irish language is very important to them," he said.

"We shouldn't let people egg this up into a big thing. It's not a campaign. It's not giving into republicans to agree sensible Irish language legislation. Let's do that, and get back to Stormont."