Image copyright Albert Bridge Image caption Could trains soon be running between Portadown and Armagh?

Hopes for a railway revival and new punishments for speeding drivers feature in the weekly papers in Northern Ireland this week.

There is also a warning about the sustainability of pharmacy services and details of a sinister phone call to a priest who spoke about about an abduction.

But first we will all jump aboard the Ulster Gazette, which ran a positive note about the potential revival of a railway line in County Armagh.

"Real optimism that rail link will be revived," was the headline on a story about hopes that the Armagh-to-Portadown rail link will be restored.

"This is not pie-in-the-sky," said William Hutchinson, the chair of the Portadown and Armagh Railway Society.

"I would say the prospects for the reopening of this line are very good."

The society argues: "Three times more people responded to the idea of an Armagh-Portadown link than to a proposed link way from Belfast into Belfast Airport."

It says the link needs fewer than nine miles of track and that more than 60% of the land over which it would run has remained "intact from a railway perspective".

The paper notes that 62 years have passed since the closure of the line and now thousands of people have signed a petition to have it reinstated.

Dinner with consuls

The Antrim Guardian leads with the story that a man who was jailed for his role in a bomb attack on his Polish neighbours in 2011 has dined with the Polish consul.

The paper reports that John Smyth Jr was at a recent mayoral dinner for his father Alderman John Smyth in Newtownabbey.

Image caption John Smyth Jr was jailed for his role in an attempted bomb attack in 2011

He was among 140 guests - including the Brazilian, American and Chinese consul generals - who were at the event.

Smyth Jr received a three-year jail sentence with a further five years on licence in 2013 for making a pipe bomb with intent to endanger lives.

The pipe bomb was left on the windowsill of a Polish family's home in Antrim - it did not go off and was later defused.

The paper reports that Smyth Jr said after he was convicted that he was "disgusted" by his behaviour.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Protests have been held after the troubled firm Wrightbus entered administration

Inside the paper is a report about the "shockwaves" that have rippled through the county after the collapse of the Ballymena busmaker Wrightbus.

It says people felt "pain, anger and frustration" about the firm's closure and the loss of 1,200 jobs.

It quotes a former employee who says there is "so much hatred out there amongst us" and "so much disappointment".

Children are judges in new speeding 'trials'

"Speeders to face pupils in school trial" is the headline in the Down Recorder.

The paper reports that drivers caught speeding past primary schools in the area could soon find themselves "in front of pupils who will decide their punishment at a kids' court".

The proposal is part of what the paper calls a "radical new initiative" by the district's Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Drivers could soon be answering to children in trials for speeding

It would see drivers being given the option of avoiding a fine by attending a special court where the judges are children.

"After each appearance... the offending drivers then watch graphic road safety videos featuring more children, with the goal to change driver behaviour," reports the Recorder.

Those behind the scheme say it's a "simple, but effective idea".

'Even dogs know who attacked director'

The Fermanagh Herald has an update on the story of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney, who was abducted in County Fermanagh before being beaten and left at the side of a road in the Republic of Ireland.

County Cavan priest Father Oliver O'Reilly, who spoke of an "obvious cancer of evil in our midst" in his sermon last Sunday, has since received a threatening phone call, reports the paper.

Image caption Fr Oliver O'Reilly says the "dogs on the street" know who was behind the attack

"After [Mass], Fr O'Reilly was approached by some parishioners who told him to mind his own business," says the paper.

"He then received a sinister phone call warning him: 'Watch yourself.'"

The priest said the "dogs on the street" know who was behind the attack on Mr Lunney and he vowed to tell the authorities who the "paymaster" was.

The paper adds that the "outpouring of support" for Mr Lunney, his family and the company has been continuing.

The same paper leads with the news that a convicted sex offender will be "back on the streets" within weeks after he was sentenced to two months in prison, backdated to July, for approaching a 10-year-old girl at a supermarket.

Robert Liddle, 71, admitted breaching a sexual offences prevention order (SOPO) after asking the girl if she had dropped an earring.

The paper reports it was his sixth breach of his SOPO.

'Damage done' to pharmacy services

Pharmacy services will become "unsafe if immediate workforce and funding pressures" are not addressed, according to the Mid-Ulster Mail.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pharmacists says their services are suffering as a result of "serious underfunding"

It reports that Community Pharmacists NI, which represents pharmacy contractors, has identified "serious underfunding and a lack of workforce planning" by the Department of Health.

The paper quotes Cookstown pharmacist Niall Falls, who says: "Pressures are mounting and it is now time the department acted to reverse the huge damage that is being done to our network."

The Department of Health said it was "surprised and disappointed at the tone of the comments" from Community Pharmacy NI given that it had been "involved in [our] pharmacy workforce strategy".