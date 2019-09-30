Image caption Seven men and one woman were arrested in the operation

A woman and six men arrested in a police operation in Northern Ireland targeting human trafficking have been released.

One man, aged 57, held on suspicion of human trafficking, controlling prostitution, brothel keeping and money laundering, remains in custody.

A 27-year-old woman arrested on some similar charges has been freed on bail.

Six other men arrested on suspicion of paying for sexual services services have all been released.

This is pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

A police operation that lead to the arrest of a 57-year-old man in Belfast

Last year, 59 potential modern slavery victims were rescued by police during human trafficking operations.

More than a third of those are thought to have been victims of sexual exploitation.

The lead officer on the investigation believes there may be several female victims in this case.

Speaking to the BBC, Det Mark Bell said: "They do say that modern slavery is a hidden crime; hidden in plain sight.

"When it comes to the victims in investigations in sexual exploitations, many of those victims do not actually see themselves as victims."

Searches were carried out at several locations and electronic devices were seized.