Image copyright Colm Reilly/Pacemaker Image caption The parade took place in the Kilwilkie area of Lurgan on 28 May 2016

Three men have received 12-month conditional discharges after taking part in an unnotified dissident republican parade in Lurgan.

The men, all from Lurgan, took part in the parade in the Kilwilkie area of the County Armagh town on 28 May 2016.

At Craigavon Magistrates' Court, District Judge Bernie Kelly said she was "content to record convictions in each case."

Three other people received cautions for their involvement in the parade.

A conditional discharge means the defendant is absolved from punishment, if they commit no further offences during the period stated by the court, which may be up to three years.

The defendant will be liable to be sentenced for the original offence, if found guilty of committing another offence during the stated time.

Damien William McKenna, 36, of Lurgan Tarry; Gavin McKenna, 35, of Victoria Gardens; and Barry Anthony Toman, 41, of Drumnamoe Avenue, did not give evidence at their contest hearing on Monday.

The judge said since the parade "quite a number of people have appeared in court over time and have been dealt with in a certain fashion".

"I don't intend to differentiate from this," she added.

Chloe Clarke, 21, of Lurgan Tarry; John Joseph McCusker, 65, of Galloon Gardens, Newtownbutler; and Martin McEvoy, 34, of Tarry Drive, Lurgan, received cautions.