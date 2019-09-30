Image caption Mr Miller denies searching the internet for equipment to dispose of Charlottes's body

A County Tyrone man accused of murdering his former fiancée has told a court he believes she is still alive.

Johnny Miller denies murdering Charlotte Murray, 34, between 30 October and 2 November 2012.

He said he knew of no reason why she should disappear, leaving him "swinging in the wind" charged with her murder.

The 48-year-old chef, of Redford Park, Dungannon, said he wished Ms Murray "would walk through the door someday" and "sort all this out".

At Dungannon Crown Court, a prosecution barrister put it to Mr Miller that if Ms Murray had indeed disappeared "of her own volition", once the "shadow of suspicion falls on you" she would have seen the terrible trouble he was in.

"I would hope so," said Mr Miller.

The lawyer asked: "What reason would Charlotte have to not coming forward, say 'hey hold on here, look here I am, look I am not dead' and that more importantly from your point of view, that you didn't kill her?"

"I didn't kill her," said Mr Miller, before he added: "I would love her to walk through that door."

Image caption Ms Murray was reported missing in 2013

Mr Miller agreed while Ms Murray may have been "volatile and difficult" at times, she was not "malevolent".

The lawyer suggested it was "completely beyond understanding that if she was alive she would not be coming forward."

"I wish she would... I just want to see her back ... big time," said Mr Miller.

When Mr Miller was asked what suddenly took him on the internet to look at sites to sell her engagement ring, he claimed it was because she had emailed him photographs of her having sex with one of his friends.

However, it was claimed this could not be the reason as he had not received the explicit images for a further 13 minutes on the morning of 1 November 2012.

Mr Miller also denied he had used Ms Murray's phone or computer "to lay a trail" that she was still alive.

"I still think Charlotte is alive, I really do," he said.

"I didn't kill her, I definitely know that ... no chance", he insisted, rejecting the suggestion he had lost his temper and killed her in a "murderous rage".

The prosecution lawyer asked Mr Miller why he allegedly did not try to contact Ms Murray after she had left their home at Roxborough Heights in Moy.

He claimed Mr Miller knew there was no point "because you knew she had vanished, because you had vanished her, you had killed her".

"No way," insisted Mr Miller, who will return for further cross-examination on Tuesday.