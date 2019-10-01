Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Martin Heaney appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Tuesday

A man has appeared in court charged with offences linked to human trafficking and prostitution.

Martin Heaney, 57, from Maypole Park in Dromore faces three counts of human trafficking and three counts of controlling prostitution.

He also is charged with acquiring criminal property worth £139,000, managing a brothel and paying for sexual services.

Mr Heaney was arrested during a police operation on Sunday.

A detective constable from the PSNI's modern slavery unit, told the court he could connect the accused with the charges.

There was no application for bail and he is due to appear in court again via video link on 25 October.

The PSNI said that the operation was one of the biggest in Northern Ireland targeting modern slavery and human trafficking.

Mr Heaney was one of seven men arrested at a number of locations.

The PSNI said that the other six men, who were arrested on suspicion of paying for sexual services, have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.