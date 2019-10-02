Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Thomas Hogg is a former Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

A DUP councillor and former mayor has been charged with sexual offences involving a child.

Thomas Hogg, 31, was arrested after a dance music festival in the grounds of the V36 park last Saturday.

It is owned by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

He has been charged with sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause or incite a child between 13 and 16 years to engage in sexual activity.

Councillor Hogg, who is a former Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court later this month.

A PSNI spokesperson said that the charges would be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.