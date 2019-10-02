Alliance Party councillor Michael Long has accused Sinn Féin of attempting to "ghetto-ise" the Irish language.

The accusation comes after Sinn Féin proposed bilingual street signs be put up at west Belfast leisure centres.

At Belfast City Council, Alliance argued English-Irish signs should be considered in other parts of the city.

Sinn Féin's Niall Ó Donnghaile hit back at the Alliance approach on Twitter. The council is to refer the matter to party leaders at City Hall.

Mr Long said: "I think the attempt to place Irish signs only in west Belfast sends out a negative message that the Irish language only belongs to one tradition, when Alliance believes the Irish language is for everyone.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The Alliance Party's Michael Long and Naomi Long say the Irish language is for everyone

"Given that Turas in the heart of east Belfast is one of the biggest providers of Irish language classes in the city, it is ridiculous for Sinn Féin to try and ghettoise the Irish language in this way.

"The best way to address this important issue is to bring it to the council group leaders' group to agree a positive way forward for our city", he said.

Mr Ó Donnghaile, a former Sinn Féin lord mayor of Belfast, tweeted: "Nothing would have prevented Alliance seeking a citywide review of approach to centres while at the same acceding to the very modest call for IL (Irish language) signage, in line with existing, agreed language policy, in areas with an obviously high and growing concentration of Irish speakers."

Skip Twitter post by @NiallSF Nothing would have prevented Alliance seeking a citywide review of approach to centres while at the same aceeding to the very modest call for IL signage (in line with existing, agreed language policy) in areas with an obviously high & growing concentration of Irish speakers. https://t.co/Tn9xVCXWjI — Niall Ó Donnghaile ⭕️ (@NiallSF) October 1, 2019 Report

However, the Green Party felt a city-wide approach was the priority.

On Twitter, councillor Mal O'Hara wrote: "We supported taking minority language signs back to party leaders forum for a consistent approach across the city.

"Irish and other minority languages should be enjoyed across the city and not just in 2 centres," he wrote.

The council voted by 30 votes to 25 on Tuesday night to refer the matter to party leaders at City Hall for further discussion.

On social media, the possibility was raised of English-Irish signs being erected at Avoniel Leisure Centre in east Belfast.

The Alliance Party leader Naomi Long insisted it should be considered, saying: "Irish is for everyone."