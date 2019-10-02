Brexit: DUP endorses Boris Johnson's offer to the EU
- 2 October 2019
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has endorsed Boris Johnson's offer to the EU.
The prime minister's deal includes the creation of an all-island regulatory zone for agriculture, food and all manufactured goods.
Previously, the DUP opposed any form of divergence in trade regulations between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
However, the party says the latest proposal ensures the consent of NI to aligning with EU trade rules.
More to follow.