Police are investigating a number of incidents of sexual abuse at two privately-owned residential care homes in Belfast.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and is in the process of being extradited to NI under a European Arrest Warrant.

It is understood he worked at both of the homes, owned by Four Seasons Health Care.

The PSNI's Public Protection Branch confirmed to the BBC the offences occurred between 2008 and 2019.

"We are working with the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust regarding the ongoing investigation, in addition to the safeguarding and welfare of the victims concerned," said Det Insp Dave Hodge.

The BBC understands authorities are in the process of meeting relatives of those families affected to update them on the investigation.

Four Seasons Health Care said: "We fully share the deep concern of our residents, their families and our colleagues at the serious allegations regarding the actions of this former employee.

"We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and are providing every support we can to the victims as well as our full assistance and cooperation with the police.

"Given the ongoing legal process, we will share further information as soon as we are able."

Police said the health and social care regulator, the RQIA, was being kept fully informed.