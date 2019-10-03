Image caption Michael Gerard Owens has been sentenced to life for murder

A County Antrim man has been given a life sentence for the murder of retired school teacher Robert Flowerday.

Michael Gerard Owens, 35, of Lisburn Road, Glenavy, pleaded guilty to murder at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday.

The body of 64-year-old Mr Flowerday was found in his home on Mill Road in Crumlin in January 2018.

Owens also admitted one charge of burgling the deceased's home on an unknown date between 27 January and 30 January 2018.

He had previously denied the murder, but pleaded guilty after being re-arraigned.

A defence barrister said his client wanted to apologise to Mr Flowerday's family.

Reading a statement on Owens' behalf, the barrister said: "I wish to apologise to the family of Mr Flowerday for this disgraceful and senseless murder and I am truly sorry for it."

A tariff hearing to determine the length of his life sentence will be held in November.