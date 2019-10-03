A man in his 50s has been injured in a shooting at a house in west Belfast.

He was shot twice in the leg after shots were fired through the front door of his house at O'Neill's Lane.

The victim is currently in hospital after the attack, which happened at about 20:50 BST on Thursday.

Two men wearing dark-coloured tracksuits were seen fleeing the area on foot towards Brittons Parade after the shooting.

Police have appealed for anyone with any information to contact them.