North Belfast stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder

  • 5 October 2019
A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in north Belfast.

The incident happened in Havana Walk in the Ardoyne area on Friday evening.

A man in his 20s sustained injuries, which police said are not believed to be life-threatening, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The man who has been charged is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday.