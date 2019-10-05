North Belfast stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder
- 5 October 2019
A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in north Belfast.
The incident happened in Havana Walk in the Ardoyne area on Friday evening.
A man in his 20s sustained injuries, which police said are not believed to be life-threatening, and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The man who has been charged is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday.