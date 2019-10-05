Man in court in Ballymena charged with 147 fraud offences
- 5 October 2019
A man has appeared in court in Ballymena charged in connection with a multi-million pound investment fraud investigation.
The 50-year-old was arrested in Glasgow on Wednesday.
He was subsequently charged by detectives from the PSNI's economic crime unit with 147 offences, including fraud and possessing criminal property.
It is understood the charges relate to 135 alleged victims across the UK. The man was remanded in custody.