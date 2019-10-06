Europe

Two feared dead after County Wexford light aircraft crash

  • 6 October 2019
Garda officer

A light aircraft has crashed in County Wexford.

Gardaí (Irish police) said initial reports indicated there are two casualties.

The aircraft crashed at about 17:45 local time on Sunday in Duncormick and emergency services are at the scene.

Four inspectors from the Air Accident Investigation Unit are travelling to Co Wexford and the Irish Aviation Authority has been notified.

