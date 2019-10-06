Two feared dead after County Wexford light aircraft crash
- 6 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A light aircraft has crashed in County Wexford.
Gardaí (Irish police) said initial reports indicated there are two casualties.
The aircraft crashed at about 17:45 local time on Sunday in Duncormick and emergency services are at the scene.
Four inspectors from the Air Accident Investigation Unit are travelling to Co Wexford and the Irish Aviation Authority has been notified.