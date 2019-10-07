Image copyright PSNI Image caption The Irish News reports the PSNI's GAA team could be set to fold

A mix of stories are covered across the front of Monday's papers.

The Irish News features a story about the uncertain fate of the PSNI's GAA team, with the team potentially set to fold.

It carries an interview with an officer who has been a member of the team since it was founded in 2001.

The foundation of the team was considered historical, considering the GAA's rule 21 which had previously barred members of the security forces joining GAA teams.

"Since the end of 50/50 recruitment, the football team has had little to no new blood," said the PSNI officer, speaking anonymously due to security concerns.

"The average age of the team is now mid-to late-thirties with a core of players that have been together for the last decade."

The player added that since the end of 50/50 recruitment, which was in place for the first 10 years of the PSNI, the "number of gaels joining the PSNI is non-existent".

During its existence there have been high profile attacks on members of the PSNI Gaelic Athletic Club (GAC), including the attempted murder of former captain Peader Heffron and the murder of Ronan Kerr, who was from a GAA background.

'A disaster'

Monday's Daily Mirror leads with the potential for the UK to be hit with a drug shortage in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to a warning from medical experts.

It reports patients with conditions including cancer and epilepsy could be faced with a cut in supplies of up to 60%.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A no-deal Brexit could have serious implications for medical supplies, the Daily Mirror reports

"From a medical point of view, this is likely to be little short of a disaster," said consultant cardiologist Professor Andrew Clark, who was interviewed as part of research carried out by the paper.

Inside, the paper covers the heroics shown by one brave pensioner when confronted in her own home by intruders.

The woman, aged in her 80s and living in Bangor, County Down, was sitting in the living room of her house when she was confronted by an unknown man.

Image copyright Daily Mirror

The woman proceeded to push the man out of her living room.

At this point, the intruder and a second man who was standing in the woman's hallway both took off.

'Unfair challenges'

Inside the Belfast Telegraph, the paper covers support given to SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon.

Mrs Mallon was criticised by some people on social media after a photograph was posted to Twitter of her arriving at Hillsborough Castle ahead of a meeting with Secretary of State Julian Smith with her child in a pram.

Hitting back in defence of Ms Mallon, Alliance leader Naomi Long said: "At at time when we are encouraging young women to get involved in politics, the kind of misogynistic trolling which Nichola received online is evidence of the unfair challenges women still face in such roles."

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart branded the criticism "disgusting".

Monday's News Letter reports the DUP is standing behind its decision to back Boris Johnson's proposed Brexit deal.

In a story from the paper's political editor Sam McBride, DUP chief whip MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson accused former UUP leader and the party's current chairman Lord Empey of "bitterness" over criticism of the plan.

Lord Empey said the current Brexit plan would exclude Northern Ireland from the possible benefits of future trade deals secured by the UK.